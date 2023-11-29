Almost a year has passed since Gerard Piqué published his first image with Clara Chía, his new partner, for which he ended his relationship of almost 12 years with the Colombian singer Shakira.

The former Catalan soccer player had had some public appearances that were detected by paparazzi, and, according to gossip publications, the relationship began long before his breakup with the Barranquilla woman became official.

After the difficulties of a separation, and the fact of having to travel periodically to Miami to pick up his children, Milan and Sasha, Piqué tries to move forward with his relationship with the young woman, even with rumors of a possible marriage.

What Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía use in common

Dozens of publications follow step by step the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía and accounts have even been created on social networks in which they do not miss any details of what is happening with them.

One of them, on the social network X (formerly Twitter), discovered a detail that few had noticed: Clara Chía and Piqué use very similar chains and bracelets.



The black bracelets would have a special meaning. “It has always been said that black bracelets have the divine ability to protect us and are a great amulet against negative energy,” says the account @ClaGerFans.

Necklaces would also have a similar effect. “Wearing a necklace is believed to unconsciously attract ‘Divine Consciousness’, which is in turn transmitted throughout the body. This ‘awareness’ would protect us from negative energy. This is also why there is a belief that there are pendants that bring luck or provide a certain protection to the person, says a small report from the M. Seoane jewelry store.

Piqué and Clara Chía have been in a relationship for almost a year and a half and, despite the difficulties, they want to consolidate it to spend a lot of time together.

