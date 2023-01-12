Gerard Piqué He is still on everyone’s lips on social networks because of the new song of his ex-partner, the Colombian Shakira, together with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, in which he leaves him in a very bad light due to his infidelity that led to a separation after 12 years of relationship.

The lyrics of the song leave Piqué in a very bad light and, furthermore, Shakira also hints at the new partner of the former Spanish player, Clara Chía Martí.

On the other hand, Piqué received a second blow in less than 24 hours, when the ITF announced that Kronos, the firm he manages, will no longer organize the Davis Cup, since they did not reach an economic agreement. The 2023 edition will be the last edition they will be in charge of.

Gerard Piqué, headlong into the Kings League

However, neither of these two things seem to worry Piqué, who now seems to be headlong into a new project, the King’s League, a curious football tournament that he organizes together with the influencer I was going Llanos.

The tournament, in which various former players, such as Kun Agüero and Iker Casillas, take part, is played with teams of seven footballers, on covered synthetic courts, but with strange rules and with times of 20 minutes.

The Kings League has become a strong competition for the Spanish League and it didn’t take long for a reaction to appear from the head of that championship. The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, described the initiative as “a circus”.

“The only thing the Kings League is similar to football is that you play with a ball and you have to score goals in some goals. I can’t imagine doing the ‘Enigma’ thing (an anonymous masked player) in LaLiga. I think it’s a circus. It is not a matter of attracting a young audience or not. I have read that they compare and they are wrong”, shot Thebes.

The phrase generated a first trill from Piqué in which he did not write a single word, but instead put, among other things, icons of clowns and circus tents, something that some mistakenly attributed to his divorce from Shakira.

Now, Piqué was much more direct. Earlier he had announced an event for 9 pm on Friday, Spanish time, with all the presidents of the Kings League teams, repeating the icons of the circus and the clown.

The ex-soccer player’s new trill, very much in the style of Shakira, has a hint towards the president of the Spanish League: “You’re going to find out.” And a video appears, presumably of Piqué, in which he appears dressed as a clown and then begins to remove his mask. When he goes to reveal the character’s identity, he cuts out the image.

The presidents of the Kings League teams have already convinced former players like Joan Capdevilla or Javier Saviola to participate. What will be Piqué’s new surprise?

SPORTS