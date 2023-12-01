Gerard Piqué launches devastating attack on football: ‘People no longer even know what they are watching’

Gerard Piqué participated this Thursday in the Business Sports Forum, a talk about football that took place in Spain. In his dialogue with Carlos Carpio From the newspaper Brand, the president of the Kings League He criticized the current football model very strongly.

“Sport has to go towards entertainment. It has few hours to entertain itself. It not only competes with other sports, but against social networks and Netflix-type platforms. It is evident that football competes with everyone,” the former Barcelona footballer began by saying. .

However, the Catalan did not leave aside the controversy and said: “People no longer even know what they are seeing,” referring to the countless competitions that are contested and created each year.

“In the end, sport is going towards shorter and more specialized competitions. Like they do in the United States with the NFL. There are four months of competition and then the Superbowl. But the country is paralyzed. Here there are a thousand competitions that people no longer know or what he’s seeing,” he said.

In the United States they have a lot of advantage over us. Because they began to manage their competitions like this

And he added: “Young people are used to other speeds and rhythms. They can see several screens at the same time, while using social networks to stay informed. To have all this information it makes no sense to be in a room watching a 90-minute game. In the 90s, there was nothing else. You couldn’t choose. The way of consuming today is totally different. But this does not mean that football has lost its appeal.”.

Gerard Piqué was emphatic in saying that the current football model and the way it is being managed must be changed: “If you have a European competition, and the clubs are not regulated with the same rules, Spanish clubs have to go into debt to be able to face the rest. In the United States they have a lot of advantage over us. Because they began to manage their competitions that way. In fact, they are born that way. In Europe, all actors should come together to reach a common agreement, and that is very difficult“.

The Kings League resident explains that a league does not need to have 20 teams to fill the calendar, the important thing is to distribute the income equally between the clubs.