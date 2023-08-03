Shakira and Gerard Pique they are on something else. The Barranquillera settled in Miami and now there are rumors that he would have a new relationship with the British pilot Lewis Hamilton, while Piqué has already made public his courtship with the also Spanish Clara Chia Marti.

Piqué experienced another episode in which his annoyance was evident when they reminded him of Shakira. It was during the Kings League season finale after party.

What happened

One of the party guests was Iker Casillas, the goalkeeper who shone at Real Madrid, Barcelona’s great rival, but who was also Piqué’s teammate on the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. During that tournament the relationship between the Catalan and Shakira began.

However, that is over and Piqué now looks to the United States, towards his children, whom he has neglected a little because of his work.

The Spanish journalist Lorraine Vazquez, who was on the Antena 3 network’s Y ahora Sonsoles program, pointed out that Piqué will travel to Miami, United States, to take his children to Spain.

“This time Piqué will be in charge of traveling to Miami and bringing his children (to Barcelona), I think, to Spain. As he has finished his professional commitments with the kings leagueperhaps take advantage of it to make a long trip and be able to enjoy those long-awaited vacations with your children, because for now we have only seen him in Barcelona, ​​”he said.

Regarding the option for the children to spend moments with Clara Chía, the communicator stated: “No, I don’t think that will happen this year. From what his closest environment tells me, for the moment he wants to separate Clara Chía from her children. If it is true that they know her, but nothing more”.

