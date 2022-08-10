With the financial problems that FC Barcelona is going through, the club is making great efforts to be able to comply with the rules of LaLiga and, at the same time, sign players that raise the level of the squad. Piqué, one of the team’s captains, aware of the situation that the club he loves is going through, would have met with Joan Laporta, Culé President, to inform him of his total willingness to renegotiate his contract and help the team financially .
Piqué would have been willing to play for free even according to sources close to the club, since Barça needs to register some players before the match against Real Sociedad this weekend. To avoid breaching the Financial FairPlay regulations, Barça has not yet registered some signings, so the Catalan center-back would have offered to lower his record, something he already did last year.
Finally, Pique will not play for free, since the rules do not allow it, but he will have a very low chip. With this gesture, the center-back wants to demonstrate his commitment to the club that has given him everything, and although the player knows that there are players ahead of him, he hopes to continue being important to Xavi’s plans.
With this gesture, players like De Jong or Ter Stegen, who a priori refused to lower their salary, could maintain the current salary, although they would be delayed. Instead, Busquets also plans to meet with the Blaugrana leaders to negotiate a reduction in salary.
The Blaugrana team is working flat out to put together a competitive squad, readjusting every penny, and at the moment everything seems to be on the right track. The gestures of captains like Piqué help a lot and it is something that should be praised, just as when the Catalan central defender makes a mistake, it should also be pointed out.
