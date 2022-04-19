The central of Barcelona Gerard Piqué affirmed this Monday that he has “nothing to hide” in relation to the millionaire commission that the Kosmos companyof which he is co-owner and CEO, charged for the transfer of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, an operation that he defended was “legal”.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) secured an amount of 40 million euros for each edition and 4 for Kosmos after the contract signed for six years with the Saudi public company Sela.

The newspaper El Confidencial published this Monday audios of the conversations held between the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, and the Barça player.

Pique’s defense

Asked if there is a conflict of interest in this agreement, Piqué, at dawn and through his Twitch channel, responded vehemently: “I know how to separate what is the commercial agreement with what I have done all my life, play football. If you tell me that it affects me, it’s because you (the journalist) don’t have the remotest idea of ​​who I am and this is throwing shit for throwing shit. Do you want it clearer? I will never ask for help nor will I receive it”.

Regarding whether any additional information may appear in the coming days that could compromise him, the footballer revealed that he already knew that this news was going to come out.

“El Confidencial called me three days ago and told me. We are talking about something legal and the only illegal thing here is to take some private audios and publish them, ”said the player, who explained that Rubiales has already reported what happened to the police.

The soccer player commented that those responsible for El Confidencial told his work team that some comment about the King Emeritus appeared in the audios they had.

Piqué commented that he proposed his name “in case he could lend a hand through his contacts due to a payment issue.”

In any case, he added that he is “zero worried” and accepted what happened with humor: “A little more noise and have a good time.”

Piqué recalled that this news came out in 2019 and then “it was already written that Kosmos was going to charge a commission and now it is news because of the audios.”

‘malicious version’

In this sense, he assured that it is “a malicious leak”. The centre-back, when asked about the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, explained that he also has dealings with LaLiga since it is “business for everyone”.

Gerard Pique, captain of Barcelona. Photo: Alexander Garcia. Eph

“I am not going to name anyone and less Tebas because I know him,” he specified. The defender stressed that he facilitated, with his work, an opportunity for the RFEF: “The Spanish Super Cup generated 120,000 euros and now 40 million. The Italian Super Cup, which is also played in Saudi Arabia, 7. I have earned a good living and I could be lying on the sofa, but making money means success and I like that”.

Gerard Piqué insisted that he puts “his hand in the fire” for Rubiales and totally denied that there is any conflict of interest. The Catalan asserted that the president “must work to generate as much money as possible and if he has a bonus it is that he has done his job well”, since, he explained, “this is normal in companies”.

Regarding what would happen, for example, if Andorra, the club he owns, qualified for some arbitration action that could generate suspicion, the player answered bluntly: “I don’t care what people say. I have nothing to hide. In the promotion game we lost with nine and with a penalty against”.

The azulgrana confessed that he “never” thought that this agreement would generate “this stir.” “Nothing was done in secret, all the necessary steps were taken. I repeat, you can go to the newspaper library and see that the news comes out in 2019”, he pointed out. In addition, he explained that “officially” Kosmos charged from Saudi Arabia and not from the RFEF.

In any case, Piqué ruled out that this is a campaign against him: “I have bounced out. In the end, the one who steals the audios is from Rubiales (president of the RFEF) and I think they go around shooting them. It is not usual for a footballer to be involved in this type of business and I like it, do I have to apologize? I have a good time”.

EFE