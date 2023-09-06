Shakira will be one of the stars of the Latin Music Week organized by Billboard, which will take place between October 2 and 6 in miami beach, in South Florida, but it will not only be because of his successful career, the separation with Gerard Piqué, but for other things.

The constant rumors that lead her to maintain relationships with various athletes, including Jimmy Butler and Lewis Hamilton, none confirmed by the parties, lead her to be one of the ‘fashionable women’.

That he lives in Miami, United States, has been important because it confirms his Latin roots and is close to his parents who live in Barranquilla.

These days, in addition to Latin Music Week, The Colombian has sounded, and hard, because it has been leaked that she could be a mother for the third time.

And everything indicates that it will be true, that Milan and Sasha, their children, will have a sister, a womanas she always dreamed of, even before having a relationship with the ex-central from Barcelona.

El Nacional de Catalunya spoke about the issue and warned that the singer will follow in the footsteps of Ana Obregonwho became a mother again on March 20 through surrogacy.

Who says it?

Shakira will fulfill her wish to be the mother of a girlsomething that she wanted to fulfill, but that until now had not been given.

One of the drawbacks is that Shakira would be 46 years old, so the pregnancy would be high risk, but that is why she chose the surrogacy route.

The newspaper points out that no one close to the Colombian woman has confirmed this, but it assures that it is one of the predictions of the Cuban clairvoyant Mhoni Vidente, who gives as a fact that she will be a mother.

Children of Shakira and Piqué share with Clara Chía

There has always been talk of the thorny issue that Shakira read prevents their children from spending time with Clara Chia Martinthe girlfriend of his ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

And that has led to several problems between Piqué and Chía, who have become upset, because he spends time with sasha and milan and leaves his girlfriend alone.

Well then. There are no secrets. They have already revealed what are the main causes for this to happen.

Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani revealed that Shakira is uncomfortable with various traits of Chía Marti’s personality.

The communicator warned that one of them is the “party attitude of the young woman and that, in addition, the woman’s mental health is not the best and she does not want her children to experience that situation.”

“Piqué and Clara Chía bought a house where they are living together and continue the relationship. What happens is that this girl, Clara Chía, has psychological problems and then Shakira took advantage of that to say “I don’t want my children with this girl,” said the communicator.

Relationship between Clara Chía and Piqué

Piqué and Clara go out more. Already in recent months they have been seen more on the street, without covering anything, because the tide has gone down a lot.

Recently, Clara Chía was the center of attention because thanks to the separation of Piqué and the Barranquilla her “shares have risen.”

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Photo: Efe and social networks

“They accused him of having broken a marriage and of being motivated by media interests, but the only certain thing is that today Clara has not given any interview nor has she signed any contract thanks to Gerard Piqué. However, she has ended up benefiting after the latest events, ”said okidiario.com

And he added: “Some famous celebrities such as Ana Soria, Enrique Ponce’s girlfriend, have contacted her so that she feels less alone and little by little she has surrounded herself with a considerable army of followers. So much so that he has several offers on the table and that at any moment I could agree to be the image of some important firm”.

Clara Chía is low profile, but she was seen on vacation with Piqué in Croatia wearing a swimsuit that attracted attention.

The truth is Clara Chía has increased her popularity and the money she earns, since she already has her on a select list of women who “turn over” the most.

