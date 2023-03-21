Judging by Shakira’s reactions, hehe relationship with Gerard Piqué’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, does not seem to have been on good terms after the couple’s separation, announced in June last year.

In one of the songs that the Colombian composed after the breakup, the highly successful Music Sessions #53, she makes a more than direct allusion: “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury.”

It was also very striking that in the house that the couple formerly occupied, and where Shakira still lives today, a doll has been hung, in the shape of a witch, pointing directly towards the home of her former in-laws.

Shakira’s renewed witch pointing towards the house of Piqué’s parents. Photo: Screenshot of Chance, from Europa Press

Also in recent days, a video of a heated discussion between Shakira and Montserrat circulated on social networks, in which the latter seems to be silencing the Barranquiillera.

How hard is the relationship between Shakira and her former mother-in-law?

The Fiesta program, from Televisión Española, gave some details that reveal the situation between Montserrat and Shakira, and that are surprising because they are far from the tensions that have circulated in recent months.

Someone close to the Piqué-Mebarak family, who frequented their house, allegedly said that he had already witnessed a serious argument, in which Montserrat Bernabeu (Shakira’s former mother-in-law) punched Shakira in the face in front of Gerard and her children. . pic.twitter.com/LTxrvt1XeR — Suite 16 (@suitedieciseis) March 15, 2023

Saúl Ortiz, a member of the panel of that program, assured that Piqué’s mother is a “victim” of what is happening and that she has even had to intervene on several occasions to avoid major problems.

“In this story, she is a victim of gossip, she is a victim of accusations, of the slander of those people who follow Shakira and who believe what she says at face value,” Ortiz assured.

The journalist affirmed that, even after the separation, “Montserrat has always had a very close attitude with Shakira.”

“He has taken great care of her and has avoided paparazzi conflicts with the marriage. He has had exemplary behavior and has always protected Shakira,” he emphasized.

Ortiz added that on several occasions Piqué was very upset by Shakira’s criticism of him and his new partner, Clara Chía Martí, and that it was his mother who cut him off and prevented things from happening to majors.

SPORTS

More sports news