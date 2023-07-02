Gerard Pique and Shakira They have not been together, officially, for a year and a month, as was known in June of last year, but they are still in the ‘eye of the hurricane’.

Both already have a defined path. She is in Miami, United States, with his children and he continues in Barcelona, ​​Spainwith their businesses.

not to believe

Piqué has lived a ‘rich’ life alongside Clara Chía Marti, his new girlfriend, while the Barranquilla woman continues to work on her musical themes, which have been hits.

Shakira has “given the luxury” of describing in the lyrics of the songs the storm that lived next to Piqué and that has generated not only support from women, but also a lot of money.

More intimacies of the couple were recently known. It is already known that she reproaches him for her infidelities, but what was discovered is that for a long time the former Barcelona defender “was doing his thing.”

A long time ago

According to The National Catalonia, which takes into account statements of Jose Antonio Avilesa collaborator of Telecinco, Piqué and Shakira had agreed to an open relationship for some time.

“They had an open relationship,” said Avilés, who explained that “for three years the word crisis has gained more weight and an event occurs that is the key moment in this relationship.”

And he added: “Something happens that marks a before and after. On the part of the two people who confirm the relationship, the decision is made to have an open relationship. There is an agreement where ‘you do what you want and I do what I want’. But in the face of the media we are still a couple”.

Photo: Instagram Gerard Piqué, Instagram Shakira

“The footballer’s entourage was surprised by Shakira’s statement. It has bothered him to find out from the press, ”said Avilés.

the journalist Pilar Vidal He confirmed the versions: “Piqué does not want speculation that the reason for the breakup was infidelity. She was surprised by the statement, because she is the one who takes the initiative ”.

