The separation process of the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué It has been long and painful for the parties. The most difficult part had to do with the custody of the children, Milan and Sasha.

However, there are other issues that also generated conflict and that still would not have a solution. The situation of some properties that Shakira and Piqué had when they were together has not yet been defined.

Many media specialized in show business have followed the negotiation process step by step. Now, the journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, from the Mamarazzis program, from El Periódico de España, disclosed information about the real estate agency that would be in charge of selling the house where the couple lived in Barcelona.

In that property, according to that program, Shakira realized her ex-husband’s infidelity. The Colombian will now establish her residence in Miami, while Piqué now lives in an apartment in Barcelona.

House of Piqué’s parents would go on sale

“Let them know that we have control over the real estate company that is going to put the properties up for sale… The only partnership that Shakira and Gerard Piqué have is that they own three houses, the singer’s, her parents’ and the of Gerard Piqué’s parents”, they explained.

According to that source, the house of the ex-soccer player’s parents is part of the legal dispute between Shakira and Piqué and, in the midst of the distribution of dividends, it could go on sale, after 12 years of relationship.

In the same program, Fa and Vásquez assured that it is not an easy subject to divulge images of the house of Piqué’s parents. The only way to see it, according to them, is to have the economic capacity to apply for the purchase.

“Unless you show that you have the money and financial solvency to buy it, they won’t show it to you,” they assured.

