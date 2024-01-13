It was recently learned that the Colombian Shakira is allegedly harassed by Daniel John Valtierwho would have lost control at the trial and after being notified that he cannot approach the singer, but Gerard Piqué He already reacted.

Of origin in Texas, United States, tEverything indicates that Valtier told the judge that he had a connection with the Barranquilla woman: “We have to talk, she is my wife,” he was heard.

(Attention: this is how the qualifying table looks after sanctions against Colombia, Argentina and Brazil)(Sudden turn in possible purchase of Arturo Vidal: América's rival would clear the way)

Concerned

The jury immediately took action on the matter, since Valtier insisted on every word he spoke, so it was determined that he was prohibited from approaching Shakira.

Well, it is obvious that the news spread and Gerard Piqué, the former Barcelona soccer player and father of the Colombian's two children, became concerned.

His entourage warns that “he is very worried about what happened”, about the situation “that his children may experience” in Miami, United States, where they live with their mother.

There is more…

“That a man harasses her, arrives at the singer's house where she is with Sasha and Milan It is a situation that makes him restless,” said Telemundo, which I quoted from Opinión.

It was also known that Piqué conveyed that concern to Shakira and that he trusts that the singer's security team is the best to avoid further consequences.

They say that Piqué regrets that the children are far from him and that he keeps saying that it is a “suffering” that they are not around.

(Attention: this is how the qualifying table looks after sanctions against Colombia, Argentina and Brazil)