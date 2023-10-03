Billboard will begin its Week of the Latin musican annual conclave held within the framework of its Latin Billboard awards and that will bring together stars such as Shakira and leaders of this industry, who will address the situation of music with a Hispanic flavor that is not only global but increasingly diverse.

Pop is experiencing a “resurgence” and has positioned itself very well in the current taste of the majority, and as an example is the case of Shakira, who “continues to be a total pop artist,” says Cobo, about the Colombian, who this year broke records thanks to “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with the Argentine DJ Bizarrap and on Wednesday he will talk about his creative processes and plans.

Short trip to Miami

While the Colombian is the big star, in Spain there is talk of the new visit of Gerard Piqué to their children in Miamibut this time it was not long.

It was known that he spent some days with Sasha and Milanbut not those indicated by the agreement they reached last December.

In the Sonsoles program it has been said that “Piqué arrived on Friday at Miami, “He was with his children in a hotel, but not for the agreed 10 days,”

Reasons

“He took a flight back to Barcelona. He comes to see his children three days a month,” said the former Paulina Rubiothe program’s correspondent in USA.

Lorena Vazquezone of the journalists who follows Piqué and Shakira warned: “He has to be there by agreement for 10 days. Why hasn’t he been there for the 10 days that were his by agreement?”

What is known is that Piqué, for work reasons, spent a few days in Mexico, where he unleashed madness.

Beside Clara Chía MartiPiqué was approached in the Mexican capital by a media outlet, but as always he did not speak.

“They already hate you for everything you did to Shakira. And now you behave like this with the press?” the reporter told him, but he didn’t even flinch.

