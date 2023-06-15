The separation agreement between the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué establishes, among other things, that the time of the summer vacations of his two children, Milan and Sasha, must be divided between the two parties.

For this reason, the children are now with their father, while the time comes for them to return to Miami, where the Barranquillera settled after the breakup.

Despite the agreement, conflicts have not been lacking. First, Shakira did not allow Milan and Sasha to be at the wedding of her uncle, Piqué’s brother, Marc, which would mean that they would stay five more days in Barcelona.

Although the Colombian has not given the reasons for her refusal, the Catalan media speculate that the reason is that Shakira does not want her children to share with the former soccer player’s new partner, Clara Chia Martí.

Meanwhile, Piqué made the decision to travel to Miami with his children next Monday, so that they can meet again with their mother, just as she had done on June 4, when she accompanied them to Barcelona.

Gerard Piqué’s gift to Sasha

During his stay in Barcelona, ​​Piqué had a special concession with Sasha, who visited his former classmates at his old school, the American School, in the Sant Just Desvern area, as reported by the newspaper La Vanguardia.

Different Spanish media showed Sasha’s joy when she got out of her father’s Range Rover and shared for about an hour with her friends.

Meanwhile, the former player preferred to stay inside the vehicle to avoid the siege of the media and the paparazzi.

