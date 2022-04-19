The Spanish Football Federation would have negotiated a commission of 24 million euros (R$ 120 million) for the sporting events company of Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. If confirmed, negotiation violates the football entity’s code of ethics.

According to the newspaper El Confidencial, the negotiation documents, including an exchange of messages between the Spanish defender and Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Federation, show that the executive would receive 40 million euros per edition of the Supercup in the Middle East. Kosmos, Piqué’s company, would take 4 million euros per season.

The last three editions of the Supercup were held in the Arab country – 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Rubiales said that Kosmos participated in the initial negotiations but did not receive any payment, which would be a violation of the Federation’s code of ethics. Piqué denied conflict of interest and said the audios were taken out of context.

“I have to hide nothing, everything we’ve done is cool. We will speak calmly, I will answer journalists’ questions and I will present my part. From there we will debate, we will have a debate with many journalists. I have nothing to hide, everything we do at Kosmos is open and I’m proud of our work,” Piqué said on Twitch live to defend himself.

