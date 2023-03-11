Saturday, March 11, 2023
Gerard Piqué faces a new problem, while Shakira went to the US.

March 11, 2023
in Sports
Gerard Piqué faces a new problem, while Shakira went to the US.


The ex-soccer player will have to resolve a new legal mess in the coming days.

Gerard Piqué is back in the spotlight after Shakira’s trip to the United States. The Colombian singer participated this Friday in the Jimmy Fallon program, in which she sang for the first time live Music Sessions #53, the song she recorded with the Argentine Bizarrap.

For this reason, the Barranquilla woman traveled to New York with her children, Milan and Sasha, shortly before finally settling in Miami, the destination chosen by the Colombian singer for her new life after her separation. The date set for it is after Easter.

The departure of his children is a strong blow for Piqué. But now the former FC Barcelona soccer player will have to face a new legal problem, due to the agreement for the Spanish Super Cup to be played in Saudi Arabia.

Piqué must deliver to justice, in the next 10 days, the contract he signed with the Spanish Football Federation, through his company, Kosmos, in order to clarify what his role was in that negotiation.

The Lecturas portal, which publishes the news, emphasizes Piqué’s position in this regard, in which he lets it be known that he is innocent. The same position is held by the Spanish Federation.

“I am proud of the RFEF’s agreement with Arabia, there was nothing illegal,” Piqué said a few months ago, in one of his broadcasts on his Twitch social network channel.

The revelation of the amount of the commission that Piqué would receive caused a great scandal at the time. The former Barcelona player insured 10 percent of the amount thereof. He defended himself by assuring that this was the commission ‘according’ to it.

SPORTS

More sports news

