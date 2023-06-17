The separation agreement between the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, among other aspects, indicates that the couple’s children, Milan and Sasha, will live with the Barranquilleraalthough the Catalan will have the opportunity to share with them a period of time a month.

However, summer vacations are treated differently in that document: Children must stay with their father 70 percent of the time.

Milan and Sasha spend these days with their father and the latter even had the opportunity, led by Piqué, to visit his old schoolmates in Barcelona.

Even the presence of children in Spain generated a new clash between Shakira and Piqué. The player’s intention was for them to stay a few more days with him to be able to attend the marriage of his brother, Marc, to which the Colombian refused.

This is how Gerard Piqué expressed his exhaustion from his children’s vacations

The former player plans to travel to Miami next Monday to take his children back with Shakira, but before this rest period ends, the pace of life has been very exhausting.

At least, that was what Piqué hinted at in a chat with the influencer Ibai Llanos and the also former soccer player Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, during one of the spaces dedicated to the 7-a-side soccer tournament in which the three are part, the Kings League.

In the middle of the conversation, Agüero asked Piqué if he had slept. “I haven’t slept for two weeks, I’m awake all day, call me at 4 or 5 in the morning,” the Catalan replied.

Llanos, surprised by the answer, asked him if he felt uncomfortable at night, to which Piqué stated: “All day long.”

GERARD STRESSED WITH THE CHILDREN'S HOLIDAYS 😂 Kun: "Did you sleep?" Gerard: "I haven't slept for two weeks, I'm awake all day, call me at 4 or 5 in the morning" Ibai: "Are you uncomfortable at night?" Gerard: "Throughout the day" 🤣

