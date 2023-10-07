While Shakira She admitted that she was on a professional “honeymoon”, “very much in love” with her job and with many things still to say, a feeling accompanied by the undeniable success she has achieved with her most recent singles, Gerard Piqué, his ex-partner burst into Spain,.

“There are many things I want to say, things to try musically, but the time will come,” confessed the Colombian during her participation in Billboard’s Latin Music Week, which was held in Miami Beach, in southern Florida (USA).

What is known

In what was perhaps the session with the most attendance at this event, Shakira confessed that she was “very inspired, eager,” happy to go to the studio to record, at a time when composition is for her a “catharsis” and It has helped him “get out of the mud.”

“It turns out that I was less fragile than I thought and music has been my main survival tool,” acknowledged the Barranquilla, in clear allusion to the notorious separation last year of the father of her two children, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, after 11 years of relationship. “

Turn for Piqué

Piqué was left with nothing. The newspaper Mundo Deportivo warns that it exploded “after learning that FC Andorra will not be able to play its matches in the National Stadium Starting next season, the president of said club, Gerard Piqué, has raised his voice to express his discontent. He has done so through a ‘post’ on the social network ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.”

“We have invested more than 4 million euros in adapting the Estadi Nacional so that LaLiga lets us play and now you throw us out. There is no sports facility in Andorra with the conditions to be able to compete next year. Thank you for expelling us from the country. No We have no choice but to leave and change the name of the club. Congratulations, you have left Andorra without professional football,” wrote Piqué.

“FC Andorra will have to look for a field because the Estadi Nacional, by changing the grass, will not adapt to the conditions requested by LaLiga. When the competition ends in June 2024, the grass change will begin,” added the former soccer player.

