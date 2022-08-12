Since Shakira Y Gerard Piqué They announced their separation in June 2022, the well-known ex-partner has not stopped monopolizing hundreds of headlines from shows around the world. Even more so when the rumors of an alleged infidelity by the footballer towards the singer increased.

This time, British media were the ones who decided to reveal the mysterious identity of the young woman who would have interposed between the relationship between the Barcelona player and the Colombian, and with whom the Spaniard would have had a relationship for some time.

Gerard Piqué would seek to take the party in peace with Shakira for the well-being of their children. Photo: 20minutes

Who is Piqué’s new girlfriend?

According to what was reported by the English newspaper The Suna source close to Gerard Piqué It was the one that gave all the details of the girl who would be the new partner of the Spanish athlete.

In the last publication of the medium, it can be read that Piqué’s girlfriend would be a 23-year-old girl named Clara Chia Martinwith whom he would have been dating for several months, after confirming his break with Shakira.

Secondly, The Sun He pointed out that she seeks to keep her romance private, and has even chosen to stay away from social networks and thus prevent the dam from persecuting her or asking her about her sentimental status.

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend work in the same place?

Similarly, the international media mentioned that Clara would work for the company Cosmossame company in which the footballer works, and place where both would have met before starting a relationship.

“ Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have kept their relationship a secret, but everyone around them knows what is going on,” she reads in her post.

Gerard Piqué has taken business courses at Harvard University. Photo: AFP

Likewise, it was clarified that many people close to Piqué would be aware of this recent romance and doing everything possible so that the affair between the two continues in complete privacy, since they support their union.

Did Gerard Piqué break up with his girlfriend?

The Spanish Paparazzi Jordi Martin commented in July 2022 that the young woman with whom Gerard Pique would have started a relationship he no longer wanted his partner and that the player would be trying to communicate with him again Shakira.

“ Piqué is no longer with the woman with whom he was related in recent weeks and whose profession was a waitress (and that in the last few hours it had been said that the athlete’s children already knew this woman),” Martín said a while ago.