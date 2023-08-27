Gerard Piqué live proud of what has been and is. In the same way, he knows that by his side he has a woman who supports him, especially when he met more than a year ago after his separation from Shakira.

Clara Chia Marti It has become his right hand and people, as is normal, have compared it to the Colombian.

(Clara Chía “makes herself felt” with Shakira’s children; this happens with Piqué’s girlfriend) (Gerard Piqué, proud: Clara Chía, the “Sexy Symbol” of fashion in Spain)

many compliments

Piqué now, no matter what they say, he goes out with his girlfriend through the streets of Barcelona and has frequented public places without shame.

The woman has been characterized by wearing clothes of good value, for which the entertainment media have been in charge of promoting her.

“Those who celebrate femininity and simplicity in public relations clothing are always looking for details of their looks in which their figure can be appreciated and that is why we wanted to highlight this outfit that she wore a few weeks ago as a casual but always chic summer alternative,” she wrote. People in spanish.

And he added: “Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend went out to lunch in Barcelona with her friends, showing off her model physique and her long legs with black shorts, a simple white top and an open oversize black shirt that served as an overcoat.”

The publication highlighted the “good taste” of the Spanish woman, who has nothing to envy to other famous women in the country.

“As accessories, she chose black and white Adidas sneakers and one of the bags from her enviable, very compact “baguette” type collection, from the French brand Sandro. Its approximate cost is 325 euros ”, he pointed out.

(Who is the Colombian who has Luis Rubiales against the wall in Fifa?)

Gerard Piqué holds hands with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti as they step out in Barcelona after he ‘moved her into the home he shared with ex Shakira Bizarre moment David Beckham and son join actor Austin Butler in lifting a fallen tree blocking their path on a Canadian road pic.twitter.com/gUU7yc3bxF — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 8, 2023

Sports