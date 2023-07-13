Gerard Piqué continues and Shakira are still in the news. The former Barcelona player, who has been away from the courts for a long time, appears in the tabloids for every detail that is known about his new relationship with the young Catalan Clara Chía Martí. Shakira, for her part, is at the center of rumors about her supposed closeness to Lewis Hamilton.

This Wednesday, while Shakira continues to make headlines in London for her outstanding outfits, Gerard Piqué is in vogue for an unexpected decision: he pushed Clara Chía away.

Gerard Piqué marginalized Clara Chía in front of Shakira’s children

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia. Photo: Screenshot of CHANCE, from EUROPA PRESS. Screenshot of !HELLO!

According to the journalists Lorena Vásquez and Laura Fa, known as the ‘Mamarazzis’, Gerard Piqué sent Clara Chía away last weekend.

The entertainment reporters, recognized for breaking the news of the separation of Shakira and Piqué, revealed in their latest ‘podcast’ that the former player marginalized his partner at a recent event.

As they maintained, Clara Chía ‘shone by her absence’ Hence the wedding of a great friend of Piqué, last weekend, in Figueres, a Catalan municipality.

What is striking is that Piqué attended with his two children, Milan and Sasha. In addition, it was with his parents, Joan Piqué and Montserrat Bernabéu.

“Clara Chía was the great absence of the day”Fa and Vásquez asserted.

The ‘Mamarazzis’ reported that next week, Sasha and Milan will stop being with Piqué.

It is not yet clear if the former player will take them to Shakira’s house or the Colombian will travel to Barcelona.

