Gerard Piqué announced his retirement from professional football in November last year, five months after his breakup with Colombian singer Shakira, with whom he had a relationship that lasted 12 years, became public.

After a successful campaign with Barcelona, ​​Piqué did not completely distance himself from sport: his company Kosmos continued organizing the Davis Cup tennis and, together with the Spanish influencer Ibaí Llanos, created the Kings League, a curious soccer tournament in a small space with revolutionary rules.

However, Piqué no longer has the physical activity of a professional athlete and that now seems to have consequences on his appearance, something that also coincides with his new relationship with Clara Chía Martí.

Criticism of Gerard Piqué upon his arrival in Mexico

The Catalan came to Mexico to participate in a television program in that country and in a showbiz space, Chismes no like, They noticed something strange about his physique: a visible increase in weight.



One of the presenters of that program, Elisa Beristain, published on her Instagram account in which Piqué is seen with his back to the camera, lying on a counter, wearing a t-shirt.

“Look at the market,” said Beristaín. And he added: “Look at the markets. It’s not that we want to make fun of him being fat, but he is an athlete.”



“This deserves Shakira to make a song for it”, the presenter also said when announcing the video on her program. It is worth remembering that the Barranquilla native has released several musical hits, in collaboration with different artists, in which there has been no shortage of hints towards her ex-partner.

The most recent is called El Jefe, recorded with Fuerza Regida, which in its first nine days of publication on YouTube already has more than 44 million views.

