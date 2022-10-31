The Barcelona will face this Tuesday against Viktoria Pilsen their last match of the season in the Champions League without Robert Lewandowskiwho has back discomfort and has not entered the list of summoned to travel to the Czech Republicwhile Gerard Piqué does not have a good time.

In addition to giving the Polish striker a break, coach Xavi Hernández cannot count on Eric Garcia, Jules Koundé, who finished the last game against Valencia with muscular discomfort, nor with the injured Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay.

Nor does the sanctioned Sergio Busquets travel to Pilsen. The Egarense coach has summoned the Barça Atlètic footballers Ilias Akhomach, Marc Casado, Alex Valle and Álvaro Sanz to play an inconsequential duel both for Barça, which is already a Europa League team, and for the Czech club, which will finish the ‘Champions’ league as the last classified in group C.

between eyes

Piqué, in the game against Valencia, which was won 1-0, was the center of another wave of criticism.

He had an unprofessional attitude”, said some, when they referred to the fact that the footballer was not ready to enter the field of play.

Koundé was injured, he left the field, but Piqué was not available.

Of course, at once people took it against him, because they don’t take it in a good way. Piqué took longer than usual to get ready and this unleashed the anger of the fans.

