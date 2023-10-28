The separation of Gerard Piqué of the Colombian Shakira It has given rise to all kinds of publications, comments and rumors, and new topics arise daily around the famous ex-couple.

While Piqué enjoys his relationship with his girlfriend Clara Chía Martithe Colombian achieves success after success with her songs that throw poisonous darts at her ex-partner.

Clara Chia, Gerard Piqué and Shakira

Shakira has given several interviews in which she has opened her heart, talking about what that situation meant for her life and for her children. But Piqué usually remains silent on this topic and avoids questions about his private life.

Piqué responds

Well now Gerard Piqué and his friend Ibai Llanos They were on the program ‘Joaquín, the rookie’, on Antena 3, where the presenter, the former Betis footballer, asked him directly about the Colombian, as reported by the Spanish media Mundo Deportivo.

“Before finishing I do want to ask you a question in confidence. Every story has two versions, why don’t we know yours yet?“Joaquín asked the former soccer player.

Piqué, without taking time to think about it, responded directly with a cold:

Shakira and Piqué, who had a twelve-year relationship.

Joaquín’s eldest daughter even asked the presenter if Piqué would one day tell his version. “I think that now he is so happy that he does not want to get into controversy. But maybe tomorrow he will. It is his life in the end,” Joaquín himself responded.

“I don’t think so, it’s not worth it”replied Gerard at the insistence of Joaquín, who did not hesitate to affirm: “Well, if one day you think about it, call me.”

