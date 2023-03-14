Two months have passed since Shakira attacked Gerard Piqué in the Session 53 together with Bizarrap and the footballer continues to avoid comments on his ex-partner’s song. “Obviously, I’ve heard it, but I don’t want to talk about it because it doesn’t touch,” he said in an interview on Tuesday on the radio program The mon a Rac1, presented by his friend Jordi Basté. However, the former FC Barcelona player has taken the opportunity to attack the behavior of the Colombian singer and also questions the lyrics of the song because of how it could affect the two children they have in common, Milan and Sasha. “People have a responsibility, especially those of us who are parents, to try to protect our children. I don’t want to say anything about it, each one makes the decisions they think are appropriate and I don’t want to talk about it anymore, since I think that in the end the only thing is that my children are fine”, he concluded in his first in-depth interview after his separation from Shakira last June.

He did want to explain the controversial presence of Milan in the first broadcast of the Kings League, the competition created by him that merges soccer with eSports, after which the singer issued a statement assuring that she had not given permission for her son to participate in the show and making it clear that it was something he did not agree with. “I always like that he participates in things that make him happy”, Piqué has defended himself. “I was not scheduled to participate and he asked me out and I was delighted. And I’m proud of how he did it. But he is already, each one makes the decisions that seem best to him. When we get older, there’s no lesson in class about how you have to be a parent.”

Regarding the personal moment he is going through, the former soccer player confesses that he is “very well” and “happy” after his unexpected retirement a few months ago. “The phrase I said at my farewell at the Camp Nou [’a veces querer significa dejar marchar’] summed up my mood well. A lot was happening in my life, not only at a professional level, and you realize that sometimes you have to make the best decision for your environment. Stop playing for Barça is not something I wanted, but I understood that I had to. It is a phrase that came naturally ”, he has defended. In addition, he has used the interview to show his face for his former team after the scandal of the caso Negreiraassuring that he puts “his hand in the fire” because his club “has not bought any referee.”

Piqué has also spoken about the delicate moment that Dani Alves is living, in provisional prison since January 20 for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old girl in a Barcelona nightclub: “It is a very complicated case. I have an important appreciation for him because I know him personally. The whole case for all of us who have been his colleagues is fucked up. Justice has to do its job, I think we have to wait because the easiest thing these days is to say that he is guilty. I prefer to wait and abide by what the judge says. Help the victim in the process and nothing… it’s very complicated. As an ex-partner you have the feeling that you know him and after you don’t know him and you stay in a state of shock. It is a host of reality. In the event that it is true, I would be very harsh.

Minutes before giving the interview, Piqué left his home in Barcelona accompanied by his new girlfriend, Clara Chía, who also goes wrong in Shakira’s song with Bizarrap. But she has left up in the air what is true about the wedding rumors that have arisen in recent days and has ignored the questions about Shakira’s highly commented performance on the Jimmy Fallon show, in which she sang the song live for the first time. Session 53 with the Argentinian DJ, with his children in the audience. A song that has recently been awarded four Guinness records, including being the most watched Latin song on YouTube in 24 hours and the fastest Latin song that reached 100 million views on the platform. In fact, it already has more than 420 million views on YouTube.