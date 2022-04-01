Gerard Piqué went to Jordi Wild’s podcast to talk about various current issues and his beginnings in the world of football. They dealt with many of the burning issues that surround today’s football environment of the Catalan center-back.
A recurring conversation was that of the administration as president of Josep María Bartomeu. Regarding the management of Barçagate, he stated the following: “He lied to Leo’s face (Messi) and me in the Ciudad Deportiva. He told us that he didn’t know anything about Barçagate.”.
“I went out to defend him at a press conference, but he knew it: the person in charge of everything that happened is his right hand man. In an interview I later criticized him and he wrote to tell me that it is not true”.
He also wanted to clarify that Bartomeu always had good intentions, but his constant effort to keep everyone happy ended up taking its toll on him in many ways. One of his mistakes was not surrounding himself with the right people: “He suspended his right-hand man from employment, but not from salary. I had a cordial relationship with him, but he lied to my face in such a serious event that I already crossed it. Bad decisions have been made”.
And it is that Piqué returned to affect the same. The lack of leadership was one of the things that ended up condemning the former president of Barcelona. He did not have the necessary character to lead such a large entity: “We do the work that the coach marks us out and this, in turn, that of the president. But Bartomeu did not do it and the lack of leadership was transferred to the field. He would be advised by people who have no idea. Bartomeu never came to the Ciudad Deportiva. I wanted to please everyone and I didn’t know how to say no”.
