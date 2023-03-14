Shakira and Gerard Piqué are still making headlines and covers after their separation, which was announced in July 2022. This time, the former Barcelona player broke his silence and gave a interview exclusively to Jordi Basté in the program “El món a Rac1”. The former Spanish selected player could not avoid the questions surrounding the mother of his children, who recently premiered his hit “TQG”, together with Carol G., as well as his shootout with Bizarrap. What were the ex-soccer player’s statements? Here we tell you.

What did Piqué say about Shakira and Bizarrap’s song?

The presenter Jordi Basté dropped a simple but revealing question to Gerard Piqué. Have you heard the famous song? He said, in clear reference to Shakira’s success with her recent shoot along with the Argentine Bizarrap.

The Catalan’s response was immediate: “Yes, obviously”. Gerard Piqué pointed out the following: “I don’t want to talk about it, I don’t think it touches”. Along the same lines, after a pronounced silence, the former Barça player sent a forceful message about his youngest children.

“People have a responsibility, those of us who are parents, to try to protect your children. From there, each one makes the decisions that they believe are appropriate and I don’t feel like talking about it anymore because I think that in the end the only thing I want is for (my children) to be well,” he added.

They capture Shakira crying in New York

Shakira was outside the store M&M’S, when he ran into an alleged fan. Immediately afterwards, both start a conversation that made the interpreter of “Anthology” cry. It should be noted that the photo went viral on social networks; Meanwhile, her followers did not avoid showing her concern about it.

