Shakira is one of the most important Latin American singers in the world. His music and his problems with former soccer player Gerard Piqué caused him to appear in the spotlight of the international press, who closely follows his professional and private life.

(It may be of interest to you: Shakira and Gerard Pique in maximum tension: They do not speak to each other!).

The Colombian will be present at the Latin Music Week organized by Billboard in Miami Beachin the south of Florida, United States, and hopes to steal all eyes at a world-class event where the best artists on the planet are present.

(Also: Gerard Piqué would have an economic crisis because of his breakup with Shakira).

Shakira and the rumors of being a mother for the third time

In the last days, A rumor arose that Shakira could be a mother for the third time, despite her turbulent breakup with Gerard Piqué and not having an official relationship. Although the Colombian has been linked to the driver Lewis Hamilton, neither party has confirmed a possible romance.

However, Shakira would like to have a third baby, This was revealed by the media The National of Cataloniawhich spoke about the topic and revealed that it is one of the Colombian artist’s greatest desires.

According to the aforementioned media, the ‘Hips don’t lie’ singer could carry out a surrogacy to have the daughter she dreamed of so much, and thus give Milan and Sasha (her children with Piqué) a sister.

Shakira would look for a name with great meaning for her little girl

After they dusted off an interview with the Colombian singer talking about having a daughter before her separation with Gerard Piqué, the aforementioned media spoke about the possible names that Shakira would consider for her little girl. And the name that resonates the most is Africa, which would have a special meaning for her..

(We tell you: Gerard Piqué and the Kings League receive a very hard blow: failed experiment).

Will Shakira be a mother soon?

Despite her desire to have a baby, one of the drawbacks is that Shakira would be 46 years old, so the pregnancy would be high risk, but that is why she chose the route of surrogacy.

The newspaper points out that no one close to the Colombian has confirmed this, but assures that it is one of the Cuban psychic’s predictions. Mhoni Vidente, who takes it as a fact that she will be a mother.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO