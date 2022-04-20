Gerard Hammered always is in the center of the controversy. If it’s not because of a Tweet, it’s because of an action on the field or because of a statement at a press conference. The last we have of Geri are the audios that El Confidencial has uncovered.
Gerard after leaving the national team wanted to go to the Olympics with the sub-21 and this he told the president: “You have to do this for me, eh Rubi, you have to get it for me, damn it. It makes me excited that you shit play the Olympic Games.” This occurred in full negotiations with Saudi Arabia when the “red” managed to qualify for the Olympics after beating Poland 5-0.
In another filtered audio this was told by Piqué: “We have to keep it very secret and catch the coach (to Luis de la Fuente) when they finish, in September or whenever. When the competition is over, I’m going to Madrid and we’ll sit down with him, man, and… I’d be thrilled. Let’s see how we can manage it so that it doesn’t appear anywhere or anything. I think that this must be kept very secret until the end between the three of us. Don’t you think?”
Rubiales It didn’t take him long to answer helping him.“I already told the coach about it and he knows it. He also has to make the decisions and of course you know that I am delighted to lend a hand there. Of course, you have to keep it a secret and the coach, if he trusts, wants to and throws ‘up’, I’m delighted. I would like you to come to the absolute, the other, that we need you more“.
“If this leaks or whatever, there are going to be other players that are going to want to go and such, and it’s going to be a problem for him too, so tell him, above all, that he stays between the three of us and that if he ever wants to talk I’ll go to Madrid in a moment and we’ll talk, okay, crack? And congratulations, uncle. I think we have made a hell of a contract with the Saudis,” Pique told him.
Rubiales’ response was the following: “Geri, I also spoke with De la Fuente today and he told me that if it’s okay with you, he wants to wait until they are classified and that as soon as they are classified, come on, the next day he receives you, talks with you or he goes wherever or whatever, okay? I don’t know, The truth is that I did not want to give him any indication, nor pressurize him or the contrary“.
