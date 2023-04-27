After Shakira left Barcelona to start a new life with her children in Miami, Gerard Piqué arrived in the United States this Thursday, April 27, to visit Milan and Sasha for the first time. Some international media captured the former soccer player at the airport after spending a few days relaxing with his girlfriend Clara Chía in Abu Dhabi. Now, the former member of Barcelona will have to travel to North America to see his heirs in his new home.

Gerard Piqué at Miami airport

The arrival of Spanish ex-sportsman to US lands generated a lot of expectation and some media were waiting for his arrival at the airport, but Piqué avoided making any statement about what he plans to do during the visit to his minor children.

Shakira’s ex-partner arrived with a suitcase and dark glasses to go unnoticed; However, several people captured it in some photographs that quickly began to circulate on social networks and news portals around the world.

Shakira would continue looking to buy a house

Shakira he would be looking to acquire a new home to live with his children Milan and Sasha. As recalled, the artist had asked the press to respect the privacy of minors. For this reason, the Colombian singer would be thinking of buying a new house. The “TQG” interpreter was seen together with her brother Tonino hers in the company of a real estate agent.