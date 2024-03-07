The Kings World Cup It is already a reality and in 2024 it will be based in Mexico. The Kings phenomenon first expanded to the Americas and now takes the competition to another level with its first global edition, the celebration of a great event that will feature 32 teams: 10 from the Kings from Spain, 10 from the Americas and 12 guests from different countries .

The first two 'wild cards' for the World Cup have Brazilian color: G3X FC and FURIA FC. Streamer Gaules will chair G3X FC, while FURIA FC will be led by content creator Allan, known as O Estagiário, and futsal legend Falcao, supported by the world crack Neymar Jr. Now yes, she stays.

The competition, from May 26 to June 8, will have a first phase in Swiss format with 40 direct duels and a final phase that goes from the round of 16 to the grand final for the title. The winner, in addition to becoming the 'king' of 2024, will take home $1 million, a cash prize for whoever lifts the cup and goes down in history.

Allan Rodrigues, better known as O Estagiário (the intern) is a leading streamer and creator of sports content in Brazil, with more than 300,000 followers on Twitch. Alessandro Rosa Vieira, 'Falcao', is one of the best futsal players in history.

All-time top scorer of the Brazilian team and the one who has played with the 'verdeamarela' the most times. Neymar Jr is one of the great stars of world football, achieving the greatest successes in his sporting career. FURIA is a team with a history in Brazilian esports founded in 2017. Currently, it participates around the world in top-level esports competitions, fighting not only for victory but to leave its mark in the sector Alexandre Borba Chiqueta, better known as Gaules is one of the most watched streamers in the world and a great figure in esports in Brazil.

He has 4.1 million followers on Twitch, and has been the most viewed non-English speaking Twitch streamer for four years. Starting this Thursday, the registration process for players who want to be part of G3X FC and FURIA FC begins, open at kingsleague.pro. At the end of March, sports trials will be held in São Paulo before the draft that will determine which 20 players will make up both squads.

Each week the new teams invited to the Kings World Cup will be revealed until the total is 12, with presidents that will surprise everyone: legends from the world of football along with some of the most important streamers and content creators on the planet. The Kings World Cup will be the great sporting event of the year on the internet, confirmation of the global phenomenon that has revolutionized sport and entertainment.

