Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced that he is leaving the team and ending his career as a football player. On November 3, the 35-year-old athlete posted a video on his Instagram page (belongs to the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation), in which he recalled how he dreamed of becoming a football player since childhood.

On the recording, Pique first watches a video with his participation from the academy of the Catalan team and recalls his childhood, and then arrives at the Camp Nou home stadium.

“You fans gave me everything. Now that all my childhood dreams have come true, I want to say that I have made a decision. It’s time to finish your journey. I have always said that for me there are no teams other than Barcelona. So it will be. On Saturday, I will play my last match at the Camp Nou,” he said.

The famous Spanish player said that now he will become an ordinary fan, but will continue to support the team for which he played for 14 years. And he will pass on his love for Barcelona to his children. The last time he will enter the field on November 5 against Almeria in the 13th round of the championship of Spain.

As part of the Catalan club, the defender won the Spanish Championship eight times, won the Spanish Cup seven times and the Super Cup six times, and also won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup three times.

On June 2, the newspaper El Periodico reported that the Colombian singer Shakira broke up with the defender of the Catalan football club “Barcelona” because of the betrayal of the athlete. It was noted that lately Pique often visited nightclubs. Reporters noticed the athlete leaving the establishments late at night, despite the morning training. Pique and Shakira have been in a relationship since 2011, but have not formalized the marriage. The couple have two sons.