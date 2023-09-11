After his separation from Colombian singer Shakira, Gerard Piqué retired from professional football. One of the activities he focused on was promoting the Kings League, the tournament he created together with the Spanish influencer Ibaí Llanos.

The competition, with several modifications to the 11-player soccer regulations to give it much more excitement, had an immediate impact on social networks, especially on Twitch.

Not only the matches were attractive, but also the talks between the presidents of the participating clubs, among whom is Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero.

Gerard Piqué and Ibaï Llanos Photo: Twitter: @KingsLeague

The success of the Kings League was also replicated on YouTube, which is why television was interested in promoting it. The Mediaset firm wanted to join that wave and signed an agreement to broadcast it.

Thus, both the Kings League and the Queens League reached the screen of the Cuatro and Be Mad channels: the most important match of both leagues, the summaries of the date and the pre- and post-match highlights for Friday and Monday were broadcast.

The intention was to attract young audiences by bringing the two tournaments to television. However, the experiment failed and Mediaset decided to eliminate the Kings League from its programming.

The terrible data of the Kings League rating on television

According to OK Diario, the rating was very low and that is why all the Kings League programs were removed from the grid. The average in May was 2.8 percent share, well below the network’s average in the same month of 2022, which was 34.8 percent.

Even the audience was also much lower than what was posted on social networks, in which the share was close to 5 percent. The new season of the Kings League began this weekend and will have to return to social networks to recover diffusion, since, for now, the TV experiment ended in a resounding failure.

