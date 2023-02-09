Madrid.- It seems that the relationship between Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué has begun to generate great Profits to the ex-soccer player after his controversial separation with Shakira.

It must be remembered that a few days ago, the 36-year-old Catalan uploaded his profile on the platform instagram the first photo with his girlfriend and alleged third party in discord in his relationship with the singer, Clara Chia Marti.

The snapshot caused a furor in social networks a few minutes after Piqué uploaded the post with his current partner, where thousands of fans of the interpreter of ‘Lo Hecho Está Done’ began to attack the lovers.

However, it is said that the photograph made the former soccer player obtain million-dollar profits.

Weeks ago, the Colombian singer surprised her millions of fans by releasing a song in collaboration with bizarrewhich is dedicated to Gerard Piqué after the alleged infidelity that played the 46-year-old artist.

The lyrics of the single caused a huge controversy after the Barranquillera attacked both the former soccer player and his partner by saying that he is worth more than the public relations student.

But that’s not all, but the forceful phrase she used: “women no longer cry, women bill”, caused a great scandal and Shakira’s fortune circulated through social networks.

It was for this part of the song that “Ticketgun” was given the task of investigating, and revealed that Piqué would have earned around 70 thousand dollars for the photograph that reached a total of 4 million likes and more than 700 thousand comments, according to the analysis they did.

This important number is around 1 million 321 thousand Mexican pesosfor which the athlete made it clear that, like Shakira, he is also billing after the break with the world star.