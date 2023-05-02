Gerard Piqué He is going through a difficult time in his personal life. After the controversial separation of her with Shakira, Catalan will face the fact that visits to their children will no longer be in Spain. The ex-soccer player traveled to Miami, in the middle of the siege of the press for getting a statement from him. The leader of the Kings League came to American soil to comply with this new regime, initially agreed for 10 days each month. However, this seems to change after a few small modifications. In the following note, find out all the details.

Gerard Piqué He came to the United States to see his little ones. The former athlete was received by many press men, who tried to find out how he was doing. However, what was expected to be a 10-day stay changed: now it will be five.

Let us remember that, according to the agreements signed between Shakira and Gerard, the exact time to visit their children was established. The singer would be with them 20 days of the month, and the father of her children, the remaining 10.

In this sense, the first five days of April the Spaniard was in the company of his children, in Barcelona, ​​now, he only needed to complete the remaining five days in Miami. In this way, the 10 days would be fulfilled according to the signed agreement.

When will Gerard Piqué return to Spain?

Gerard Piqué will return to Spain on May 2. This is how from now on she will have to adjust to her new life with her children.

Gerard Piqué after his arrival in Miami. Photo: Hola Magazine

Where did Gerard Piqué and his children spend it?

Various media were attentive to the steps of the former player of the Barcelona, who preferred to be as reserved as possible regarding his outings with his children. Due to an oversight, Gerard was photographed by a user on the beaches of Miami with his minors.