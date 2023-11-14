Since they officially announced their separation, Shakira and Gerard Piqué were in the media spotlight in June 2022. Rumors of alleged infidelities on the part of the former Catalan soccer player, the controversial way in which the Colombian singer would have found out and the unknowns about what would happen to their two children, Sasha and Milan, surrounded the couple. In recent days, the former player told how he lived the last year.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation in June 2022, after more than 12 years of relationship and two children together. Months later, the Colombian singer left Barcelona and settled in Miami with the children, while the former player made public his romance with Clara Chía.

In the midst of rumors that pointed to infidelities between the couple, family conflicts and new romances in sight; Piqué told how he lived through the period when he was most present in the media and what he felt when they talked about topics outside of football.

“I lived a process of always being in the spotlight and you get used to it,” he noted, in dialogue with Jordi Basté in El món (Rac 1), on November 8.

And he continued: “In recent years, I was total indifference to what was said about me. For me, a person who doesn’t know me and who speaks good or bad about me is very indifferent to me. “I don’t care, because he only knows the character.”

Shakira, Clara Chia and Piqué

Regarding the appearance and monitoring of the paparazzi, the former Catalan soccer player added: “I reached the point where they are invisible to me.”

Meanwhile, he highlighted: “They try to affect you, to hurt you, and when they see that they don’t get it… If I had given importance to what people who didn’t know me said about me in the most difficult year of my life, I would have jumped off the sixth floor. Of everything I’ve experienced, people don’t know even 10 percent of what happened. But it’s something private. People don’t know what I’m like. “It’s part of the circus.”

Regarding the media impact, the former FC Barcelona player indicated: “Everything has bothered me. But it’s very healthy, it’s going very well. I always do what I think is best for me and my environment.” And he concluded: “It is important to know what they say, but not give it importance. It is important not to live with our backs to what is happening, but to give it zero importance.”

The explanation for the tremendous fall of Gerard Piqué that worried his fans

A few days ago, a video went viral in which Gerard Piqué was involved in a tremendous accident, in the middle of the Kings League, which was broadcast through the Twitch platform, together with the streamer Ibai Llanos, and it was a complete success.

The former Barcelona defender approached the stands to comply with a child’s request and sign his shirt, but fell through a space that he did not see at the time.

“I plummeted, flat, more than two meters. But I landed on my feet. “I was very lucky,” said the athlete. And he noted, laughing: “It was all planned for it to go viral.”

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA