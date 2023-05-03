Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s brother would have gone to blows

The relationship between the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, after 12 years of being together, became strained after the announcement of their separation, in June of last year.

After negotiating the terms of the divorce, Shakira settled in Miami and Piqué was authorized to see his children for ten days a month. These days the former player’s first visit to the United States takes place after the final trip of his ex-partner.

Already in days gone by, images of the moments that Piqué spent with his children, Milan and Sasha, had been revealed. But now, the Telemundo network revealed a serious incident between the Catalan and Tonino, Shakira’s brother.

This would have been the fight between Piqué and his ex-brother-in-law

According to this medium, Shakira and Piqué had a strong discussion. Tonino intervened and the issue ended with blows between him and his ex-brother-in-law.

“Gerard came to the city of Miami to spend it with his children, the news of the weekend is that Shakira is supposed to have had a strong fight with his ex and said discussion with Piqué became so violent that supposedly, Tonino should have beaten to defend his sister Shakira,” the outlet quoted.

Tonino Mebarak has become the singer’s right hand. Photo: Instagram: @shakira

“The police had to intervene, there is no official and public report on said incident. Piqué was seen over the weekend, he was in an exclusive hotel with access to the sea, where he was having lunch with his little ones, who were seen in the hotel pool,” added the version, broadcast on the La Mesa Caliente program.

