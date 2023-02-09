The separation of the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué It has generated thousands of reactions on social networks, but it has also served as a source of inspiration for new musical works from Barranquilla.

Shakira has channeled her feelings into music and since her breakup with Piqué was announced, she has released two new albums: ‘Monotonía’, alongside the Puerto Rican Ozuna, and ‘#Session 53’, alongside the Argentine Bizarrap.

The antecedent: Piqué responded ironically to Shakira

The first song was very successful, but it did not generate great reactions from Piqué. The second, on the other hand, generated a huge storm for the lyrics, which the former player took advantage of to respond ironically.

In comparison, referring to his new relationship with Clara Chía, of ‘You traded a Rolex for a Casio’, Piqué appeared on one of the Kings League Twitch broadcasts with watches from that brand and an alleged sponsorship of the tournament he presides over. together with the influencer Ibai Llanos.

Another fragment of the song talks about ‘You changed a Mercedes for a Twingo’, to which Piqué responded by arriving at one of the Kings League matches driving the small Renault firm car, recently bought and registered.

Now, Shakira is preparing a new musical work with the also Colombian Manuel Turizo, of which a part of the letter has already been leaked, which would also have hints towards Piqué after their separation.

“I have been thirsty for you for a while. I don’t know why I’m left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty glass”, is the fragment of the lyrics of the song that circulates on social networks.

‘Dopamine’ is her second studio album and it was released on April 8th. Artists like will.i.am, Wisin y Yandel and even Justin Quiles appear.

This time, the new leak seems to have caught Piqué completely off guard. According to the Catalunya.cat outlet, the former player was “unable to hide his surprise when he heard that his ex could have dedicated a new song full of darts.”

Piqué was approached by a reporter who asked him about the subject and his only reaction was to open his eyes in surprise, staring at his interlocutor, without saying a word. For now, he has not made any pronouncement.

