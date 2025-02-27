Football, for the biggest, is not just a sport. Gerard Piqué, apart from central defense, his love for Barcelona made him one of the most recognizable figures of Spanish football in recent decades and had to face one of the most difficult decisions for any footballer: accept that his time on the grass was over.

In a conversation with Iker Casillas in his new Pódcast, the former Barça player and the Spanish team were sincere about his retirement and how he lived his last years. There was no space for free nostalgia or for self -complacency, but a mature story about the reality of a footballer who always wanted to decide his destiny.

For Piqué, the idea of ​​retiring was always present in his head: “I was always clear that, at the time it was not important in the team, I would leave,” he said. For years, his position in the eleven head of Barça was indisputable, but as his prominence was reduced and the new generations asked for the way, he knew that his moment had arrived, he did not want to be “a load or a ballast,” he said.

His farewell, in November 2022, was a turning point. Gone were the titles, the classics and the nights of Gloria at the Camp Nou.

“It is not a farewell because I will return. I was born here and I will die here ”

Gerard PiquéFormer Barça player





In the Camp Nou, in front of thousands of fans who had seen him grow and succeed, Piqué said goodbye with a speech he left the door open to a future return to the club, although not as a player: “It is not a farewell because I will return. I was born here and I will die here, ”he said then.

The decision was not easy. The fear of “day later” accompanied him in his last years as a footballer: “I spoke a lot with Puyol. He is almost like a brother for me, and when he left football he also had that fear of routine, to the lack of competition. But in the end, it is a matter of adapting and finding new challenges. ”

For a long time, he was asked if one day he would assume the presidency of the club, an issue that Casillas also addressed during the interview. In his response, he said that “being president of Barça is much more sacrifice than positive things can give you.” However, he added: “If one day the club needs it, the responsibility I have is to be there. Barça has given me everything. We are what we are thanks to the clubs in which we are. ”

Beyond the ball

Gerard Piqué reflected on the current situation of Barça, highlighting how complex and emotional it results for the partners to assess what is happening. In a context of economic crisis, the former Defense Blaugrana said that the partner, as the owner of the club, must have a broader perspective than that often shown, focused only on the sports result.

He recalled how in 2015, a sports and institutional crisis shook the club, leading to the call for elections after a wave of discontent with the management of Bartomeu. After winning the triplet in a few months, the opinion of the partners changed. It was demonstrated as the unpredictable and volatile that can be the judgment of the followers, which are sometimes influenced only by the performance in the field: “I consider the culé an intelligent person and who knows how to choose well. I do not say that it is good or bad to choose Bartomeu again, but how can you in six months change your point of view simply for sports results? ”

Although the “football is very emotional” argues that the partners must be aware that there are aspects beyond the ball that affect the future of the club, especially when facing such a serious financial crisis.

Lamine would be Lamine if we were in our generation? “

Gerard PiquéFormer Barça player





Among the names that generate the most illusion is that of Lamine Yamal. Piqué is prudent and avoids exaggerated comparisons: “My feeling is that Lamine Yamal would not be playing in our generation”, with Messi, Neymar, Suárez or Eto’o, when doubting whether I had so much prominence for the level of competition at that time.

Spain, noise and passage to the side

His debut with La Roja in 2009 marked the beginning of a stage that lived the best years with the national team, where he raised the Eurocup and the World Cup.

His position on Catalonia and the constant controversy around his figure led him to make a decision in November 2018: renounce the selection.

“When you start, everything affects you. But over time you get a shell. An unnecessary noise was generated every time I was going with Spain, and there came a point where I felt that I penalized the team more than I contributed. So I decided to depart, ”he explained.

Seven years later, leaving the selection allowed him to extend his career and discover another way of living football with the arrival of the Kings League. His farewell at Barça and the selection was not conventional. He left when he could still compete. A goodbye that he wrote.