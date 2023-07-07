Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti they are center of the news of the heart in Spain, even before the separation of the ex-soccer player with the Colombian was announced Shakira.

It is normal for Piqué’s girlfriend to be the target of stares and criticism, since she was the one who indirectly caused the separation.

“Both have given something to talk about week after week after making their relationship official; however, in recent days the controversy surrounding the couple has reached its most critical point,” says Prensalibre.com

Clara and Gerard at Barcelona airport, returning from their trip to Madrid ✈🧳💕 pic.twitter.com/M6FSVk54iI — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) July 3, 2023

And he adds: “During the past weekend, the rumor arose about the possible disinterest of Clara Chía Martí in her relationship with Gerard Piqué due to the former footballer’s way of dressing”.

The medium warns that the theory was given when Piqué made his appearance in Evening 3, event created by Ibai Llanos, with an extravagant look that consisted of a T-shirt, shorts, glasses and blue shoes.

“Internet users criticized Piqué’s clothing and, after a sea of ​​ridicule, they also recalled that Clara Chía Martí is the one who chooses the outfits that the former Spanish player uses at the events he attends.”

They also referred to the fact that it could be the first proof that Clara Chía Martí “no longer loves Piqué” and is doing everything possible to make him look ridiculous in public.

“Terrible how badly the girlfriend dresses him ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, that’s a revenge plan”, “The shirt looks funny”, “What a horrible outfit” and “You can tell that Clarita doesn’t want it”, were some of the comments on social networks.

