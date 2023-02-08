From serious faces and car rides to walking hand in hand in front of reporters. This is how we have seen Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía on the streets of Barcelona. At all times very smiling, the athlete has not hesitated to respond to journalists with his usual irony when they asked him about the birthday of his beloved. «But, what have you taken? Tomorrow is not the birthday. What birthday? “Shakira’s ex questioned. And it is that, although there were many reports that pointed out that it was her anniversary, the young Catalan will not blow out the 24 candles until April 19.

However, although the wide smiles tried to appear absolutely normal and natural, the truth is that they also showed nerves. So many that Clara couldn’t avoid hitting a fence in the middle of the public road. A blow without consequences that, far from causing the concern of her boyfriend, unleashed a loud laugh.

A change in attitude that we could already see last Sunday when the former Barça player attended a day of the King’s League that he presides over with Clara. While watching the game in which football stars participate along with Spanish-speaking streamers, from their usual box, they did not hesitate to kiss without caring that they were surrounded by people. At the end of January, the former soccer player published the first official photo of both on his Instagram account.

After information that the young Catalan was going through difficult times due to media pressure, these new images seem to reinforce her position as an official girlfriend. Of course, she is surprised to find herself surrounded by the media and during the journey she is heard saying at the insistence of the reporters: “Hey, is it normal?”