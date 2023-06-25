Piqué’s two children were missing from the ceremony after negotiations with Shakira fell through

The love story between the former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Martí seems to be proceeding at full speed, even if the public appearances of the couple born during the last period of the marriage between the 36-year-old and the Colombian pop star Shakira are reduced to the bone.

Gerard and Clara Chia at the Marriage of Marc Piqué — Generally very reserved, if we exclude a few shots shared on Instagram in the days when Shakira's catchphrase had caused the scandal to explode, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia made an exception yesterday on the occasion of the wedding of the former Barcelona defender's younger brother. Marc Piquemarried to his historic partner Maria Valls.

Clara Chia in Victoria Beckham dress — The new couple showed up in splendid form at the Sant Vicenç de Montalt church in Barcelona for the ceremony, trying not to overshadow the newlyweds in their day. The 36-year-old, as documented by the many shots that have invaded Twitter in these hours, arrived with an elegant dark blue suit while Clara Chia chose a gold-colored V-neck dress signed by former Spice Girl Victoria Beckhaman established stylist and designer for years now.

Piqué and Shakira's children remained in Miami — After the ceremony in the church, the celebrations moved to the large farmhouse owned by the bride's parents in Llavaneres, north of Barcelona, ​​for a large private party which was also attended by Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia. Absent, as noted by Twitter users, the two sons of the former footballer, Milan and Sashaentrusted to Shakira and now residing in the United States together with the pop star.

The 36-year-old world champion in 2010 and European champion in 2012 had flown to Miami in recent days to bring his children home and try to convince Shakira to let them go back to Barcelona for a few days to attend her uncle’s wedding, but according to well-informed people it seems that the 46-year-old, ready to release a new single in which there will be other digs towards her future ex-husband, answered with a resounding no .

Shakira said no: here's why — The negotiations with Shakira, the Spanish press reports, had gone on for days, while Milan and Sasha were in Barcelona with their father. The reason for the great refusal is easy to say: Marc Piqué's wedding day coincided with the days in which, according to agreements reached in court, the two children were assigned to Shakira. Thanks to the very tense relationship between the two, Shakira would have decided to prove inflexible and thus denying Milan and Sasha's participation in the ceremony.