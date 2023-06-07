Former FC Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué (Barcelona, ​​36 years old) and his partner, Clara Chía (Barcelona, ​​24 years old), have ratified this Wednesday, June 7, before the judge the complaint they filed against a paparazzi for an alleged crime of harassment. Both had requested the magistrate to issue a restraining order against Jordi Martín. Piqué, however, has withdrawn the request and only Chía maintains it, although he has lowered it: he asks that Martín cannot come closer than a kilometer from her (in the initial request he spoke of 3,000 meters). The young woman has stated that the monitoring has affected her and she has provided psychological reports to the court. In June of last year, the former athlete and Shakira announced their separation after 12 years of relationship and two children together. Two months later, the cameras captured Piqué in an affectionate attitude with Clara Chía at the Dani Martín concert, and since then both have become the center of interest for the press; and they still are.

This Wednesday, the Prosecutor’s Office has opposed Clara Chía’s request on the grounds that the right to information prevails. Jordi Martín has declared that he has been investigated, and has explained that the monitoring of the couple is part of his work as a photojournalist.

More information

Piqué has returned this Wednesday to the City of Justice in Barcelona, ​​a scenario that is familiar to him: he has had to appear for the custody agreement after his break with Shakira – an agreement by which the Colombian singer has been able to move to Miami with the two children of the now ex-partner, Milan and Sasha— and also, in 2008, for a crime against road safety in Barcelona. He then was fined to pay 48,000 euros for driving without points on the license.

Both Piqué and Chía have detailed the alleged siege to which they have been subjected over the last year by Martín to the head of Barcelona’s investigating court number 6, Miguel Ángel Tabares. The episode that triggered the complaint occurred last May in a car park on Beethoven street in the Catalan capital, very close to the headquarters of the Kosmos company, owned and chaired by the former Barça player. According to the complaint, about 30 pages long, it is a private space that the photojournalist should not have entered to take pictures. The text also points out that the paparazzi has followed the couple over the last year, not only in Spain, but also on various trips they have made abroad.

The paparazzi, who has also testified before the judge, but as investigated, has explained that he is doing his job and that he followed Piqué especially during the stage in which he had a sentimental relationship with Shakira, whose end has been recounted in detail in the latest songs of the artist. Martín recalled that Piqué is a public figure and that he has limited himself to following him and taking pictures because of the interest he arouses. About the episode in the parking lot, he has assured that he did not know that it was a private space and that he did not come to take pictures.