Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí are pure honey. The couple has been captured again, but this time in the stadium in Malaga, Spain, where the Davis Cup is held. After reaching an agreement with Shakira for the custody of her children, the former soccer player attended a tennis match with his girlfriend. There they starred in a romantic scene.

The images of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

The images were disseminated by the Instarándula portal. According to the entertainment page, a follower sent him the video in which Shakira’s ex-boyfriend appears kissing the 23-year-old girl.

Everything indicates that the athlete has left behind the criticism for his separationbecause now he is more in love than ever, despite the fact that he is exposed to the public eye.

How did Gerard Piqué and Shakira say goodbye?

Foreign media reported details about the latest meeting of Gerard Piqué and Shakira. According to their sources, the former soccer player and the Colombian singer put aside their legal problems and they hugged goodbye. Although there is no photo of that precise moment, people who claim to have been there confirm it.

“Pique collapsed. Alone, with what had been his wife for 12 years and the mother of his children, he could not bear the pressure and burst into tears. Piqué admitted that he did not understand the intransigence of the Latin popstar, but for the good of his children he said that he was not going to oppose any more… Shakira ended up consoling him for a few minutes in which they remained alone and without external interference, with a heartfelt hug ”, pointed out the American media Look.