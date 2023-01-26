Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía published their first photo together on Instagram. Former soccer player made it clear that Shakira is already part of his past.

The ex-footballer Gerard Piqué He surprised everyone by sharing his first photo on networks with his current partner, Clara Chía. The Spaniard made the publication on his Instagram profile amid criticism for his separation from the singer Shakira, who recently launched the Music Session 53 with Bizarrapa musical theme in obvious reference to the father of his children and his girlfriend, which is a resounding success on music platforms around the world.

The photo of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

The former Barcelona Gerard Piqué He left behind the criticism after Shakira made a “catharsis” with a new song and published a photo with his girlfriend Clara Chía, the funny thing is that it is the first time that they appear together officially on social networks.

Thousands of comments of all kinds immediately arose, including harsh criticism and ridicule for the shared moment. Apparently, the couple would have spent an afternoon in a restaurant, as they are seen leaning on a table covered by a tablecloth.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía put an end to rumors of estrangement

The ex-partner of the Colombian Shakira, Gerard Piquéand his current girlfriend Clara Chía decided to leave behind the rumors that some Spanish media were speculating about a crisis in their relationship and were seen together in public during the Kings League.

According to network users and the Semana medium, both acted naturally and enjoyed the event. The couple dressed in casual clothes and were not afraid of being caught by the people present.

Shakira and Piqué’s mother starred in a tense moment in 2017

Singer Shakira and Monserrat Bernabeu, Piqué’s mother, starred in a video in 2017, but due to the separation of the Colombian and the former soccer player, they went viral again on social networks.

In the clip you can see the mother of the ex-Barcelona holding the face of the interpreter of “Monotonía” and gesturing for her to remain silent. At that time the fact went unnoticed.

A mysterious woman arrived at the birthday of Shakira and Piqué’s son

The son of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, Milan, celebrated his 10th birthday amid the media controversy over the separation of his parents. Several people came to the celebration held in Spain, but what caused surprise was the arrival of a mysterious woman sheltered and covered in her entirety.

So far it is unknown who this person would be, many said it would be Clara Chía, but Piqué’s girlfriend arrived later. What also slipped was the possibility of her being a tiktoker.