The separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué was more than a year ago, but the consequences continue. And with great force. While the first seems to get closer to the British pilot Lewis Hamilton, the second already shares his life with Clara Chia.

However, there are still many things pending between the Colombian and the Catalan, related to the future of their children, Milan and Sasha. And that has ended up affecting Piqué’s new relationship.

Many things have been said about the present on all sides. And now, a seer dares to speak of the future: it is ‘El Niño Prodigio’, who works with People magazine in Spanish.

‘El Niño Prodigio’ believes that there is no love from Piqué towards his new partner and even predicted infidelity.

“I have always seen him in a commitment to her. I don’t feel that there is love here, I don’t feel that he is in love with her”, he stressed. “They’ll even remember me, we’re going to meet another lover because I don’t see him alone,” she added.

On the other hand, the seer assures that there is love on the part of Clara Chia towards Piqué, and that this can cause problems for her.

Photo: Instagram @3gerardpique

“A lot of trouble is going to happen, a lot of setbacks, but she does seem very much in love with him. [Piqué] he has that very strong: that women are the ones who fall in love with him”, insisted ‘El Niño Prodigio’.

The seer even said that Clara Chia wants to have a child with Piqué, but that this will bring other problems. “Right now she is indecisive. She is going to do everything possible to get pregnant. She says the spirit that she might have to have surgery for something in the womb. She will have to undergo treatment,” she explained.

‘El Niño Prodigio’ said that the problems between Shakira and Piqué will continue and that they could even reach the legal level. “There will be something in which justice is involved. He wants to make a change, even move from one place to another. I see the poor person as very tied to the family,” he stressed.

What will happen between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton?

The seer also referred to the possible relationship between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. “About this other boy and Shakira, I said that a man came into her life and that it also had to do with sports,” he said.

Shakira has been photographed on several occasions with Lewis Hamilton. Photo: Instagram: @shakira – @lewishamilton

He assured that the visions of what is coming for both seem very different: “I see abundance, a lot of prosperity. I’ll be honest: this man is looking for a son. I don’t know if Shakira is in it. There is something beautiful between them like a friendship; I don’t see many things in the future,” she said.

However, there is one factor that could help them in their relationship, and it has to do with their zodiac signs: Hamilton is a Capricorn and Shakira is an Aquarius. “They are air and earth. It’s a tornado in bed!” concluded ‘El Niño Prodigio’.

