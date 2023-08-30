Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: revealing photos of their vacations, away from Shakira

The tense relationship between the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué seems to be going through one of the worst moments. Rumors of new conflicts are lurking and everything indicates that many difficulties will come in the coming weeks.

Press versions at the beginning of this week assured that Shakira would be thinking of re-evaluating the shared custody agreement for her children, Milan and Sasha.

The Barranquillera would have made that decision after she had a conversation with them in which they revealed that Piqué did not pay too much attention to them when they shared in Barcelona.

According to this version, the former player lived more aware of the cell phone than of the children and also did not take them to fun places.

It should be remembered that, after the stormy separation agreement, Shakira decided to settle in Miami (United States). Milan and Sasha live with her, but they have to spend a few days with Piqué in Spain.

He was seen in the company of his children at the Camp nou

This coming and going of the couple’s children generated additional problems, such as when Shakira did not allow Milan and Sasha to stay a few more days in Barcelona to attend the wedding of their uncle, Marc Piqué. That day was the official presentation of Clara Chía as Gerard’s girlfriend.

The vacation photos of Piqué and Clara Chía

In the midst of all the tensions, Piqué continues his relationship with his new partner and this Wednesday some photographs appeared in which they are seen together on vacation in Croatia.

The photos were published by the Spanish magazine Lecturas, in which Clara and Gerard are seen doing paddle surfing and trying to spend time together to leave behind external stresses.

Exclusive!! 💥 Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, family vacation in Croatia. The ex-soccer player and his current partner are experiencing their stormiest summer. All the summer images of Piqué and Clara Chía, today in your Lecturas magazine. We are waiting for you at the kiosk! #ExclusiveReadings pic.twitter.com/0Ri8Vtl6IA — Readings (@Readings) August 30, 2023

