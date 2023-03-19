Madrid.- The romance between Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué seems to be getting more and more serious, and while Shakira seeks to move from Barcelona to create a new life with their children after the infidelitythe couple continues to enjoy their love publicly.

Shakira and Piqué have been the eye of the show for long months after having starred in one of the most controversial love breakups of the shows after more than 10 years together.

We recommend you read…

Despite the fact that the ex-soccer player was always seen very close to the interpreter of ‘Día de Enero’ and present in the life of his two children, Sasha and Milán, it seems that in reality he enjoyed his adventure more and for this reason he broke his family to start from scratch with the 23-year-old student, Clara Chía Marti.

That is why, after Shakira received the Legal custody of the minors, has been planning to move to USA to be as far as possible from the 36-year-old Catalan.

We recommend you read…

Numerous media outlets assure that the Barranquillera woman is making preparations to leave Spain as soon as possible, something that will possibly be very hard for her children, since they not only move home, but also leave the country, the continent, and even change of language.

However, it seems that Gerard Piqué has begun to overcome the fact that his children will be far away from him, because while the singer is looking for a good home for Sasha and Milan, he enjoys going to the best restaurants in his city with his new couple.

It has been in various situations that Piqué and Clara have been captured in different establishments of food, enjoying each other’s company, which is why many have guaranteed that Gerard Piqué is more than in love with his young girlfriend.

But that’s not all, because apparently the family of the former Barcelona player has accepted Clara very well as the new romantic intention of the owner of ‘Kosmos’, since they have been seen living together peacefully.