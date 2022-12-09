Since Shakira and Gerard Piqué They ended their relationship, various media indicated that this was due to infidelity on the part of the footballer. Weeks later, he introduced Clara Chía Martí as his official couple, taking over the covers of various international media outlets. Today, the Spanish press affirms that both are going through a couple crisis. What happened?

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí are one of the most famous duos in this 2022. However, the media “El heraldo de México” pointed out that the couple is suffering a love crisis after the reunion of the former Barcelona FC figure with the Colombian singer Shakira.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí would face a love crisis

Speculations about a love break sound more and more, but they began in the month of December, shortly after having made their relationship official. Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí were photographed distant and with expressions of demotivation.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí had some discussion after dinner. Photo: @ClarGerFans/Instagram

First track of the breakup

In the middle of a tennis match, the couple were distant and did not share the same space. This caught the attention of fans, who recorded a video in which Gerard Piqué allegedly wipes the kiss from Clara Chía Martí.

The meeting with Shakira would have triggered the rumors

Some Spanish media confirmed that the relationship between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí detonated after the meeting with Shakira, in which both embraced after signing the conciliation agreement for the residence of their children.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué would have left behind the differences in the custody of their children. Photo: composition LR/ GLR/ Twitter capture

Days later, it was reported that the soccer player planned to buy a home in Florida to be close to his descendants. This decision would have started the conflicts in the couple, since the decision was not to the liking of the 23-year-old.

The media in constant harassment

It is said that Clara Chía Martí is tired of being persecuted by the dam and looking for statements from her about Gerard Piqué or Shakira. Likewise, she is uncomfortable that it is said that she would have been the reason for the popular couple to end their romance.