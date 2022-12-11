Since Gerard Piqué Y Shakira They ended their relationship in a controversial way, the paparazzi lenses have focused on all the actions of the ex-partner. Now, they have recaptured the former FC Barcelona player in a situation that seems to put an end to many rumours.

The former soccer player was seen with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti at a Barcelona airport. They seemed very happy, and there seems to be no problem between the two.

The destiny of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti: Prague

According to information from journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, the Spaniards escaped to Prague, Czech Republic. Taking advantage of the long weekend, they went on vacation to the Central European country.

Gerard Piqué Y Clara Chia Marti They were seen holding hands and beaming as they walked through the airport to get to the plane.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti heading to Prague. Photo: Mamarazzis

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti did not travel alone

According to the Vanitatis portal, the Spanish did not make the journey to Prague alone. Marc Piqué, brother of the former FC Barcelona player, accompanied them along with his girlfriend.

On the other hand, Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez stated that Shakira and their children traveled to Rome to enjoy the long weekend.

Shakira and her children with Gerard Piqué traveled to Rome. Photo: Shakira/Facebook

Gerard Piqué would have been unfaithful to Shakira with multiple women, according to Jordi Martin

Journalist Jordi Martin spoke about new and explosive information about the controversial separation between Gerard Piqué Y Shakira. According to the paparazzi, the ex-soccer player would have been unfaithful to his ex-partner with more than 50 women.

“It has failed him not only with Clara Chía, but countless times. More than 50. Shakira is now finding out everything, ”she stated. In addition, she commented that the Colombian singer is already aware of these unusual events.