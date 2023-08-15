daily news about Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chía Marti They meet every day, but the last one has to do with a decision they made, but it must not be the best.

Piqué and Clara have been dating for more than a year and after confirming the ex-soccer player’s separation from the ColombianShakira, for their union has gained strength.

There he lived with Shakira

In those days, the information that they changed their address is handled, but perhaps, as the common people say, it was not the best determination.

Jordi Martin He is one of the most recognized entertainment journalists in Spain and he has always followed in Piqué’s footsteps. They have even had to go to court.

Piqué and Chía are now their neighbors, as confirmed by the same communicator in their programs.

“The house has large windows, a swimming pool and even a soccer field. As you can see, this story haunts me, they could have chosen another condominium and even more knowing the restraining order that I have, for now, not to approach Clara Chía”, he said.

And he added: “I hope that when the girl bumps into me buying bread, she doesn’t call the police, because I’ve been living here for eight years and I have seniority rights.”

Clarification: This video apparently belongs to when they went to Madrid for the Kings and Queens League finals. I don't know why they posted it two weeks later

Martin warned that it is not the first time that the former soccer player Barcelona lives in that same place.

“This is not the first time that Piqué has lived in this place, because a few years ago, in that same house, the ex-soccer player lived with Shakira… I say it exactly because in 2012 I took photos of them when they were on their honeymoon ”, he concluded.

TOTAL CUTENESS 😍 The moment when Clara's voice was heard It sounds like a little girl's voice

